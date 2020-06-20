Randy Orton and Edge met at Backlash in the ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’. While this fight between the two received positive reviews from fans and critics, and some even rated him as a strong candidate for the best fight of the year, his heads-up at WrestleMania didn’t get a very positive response.

Randy Orton vs Edge

Randy Orton and Edge faced off in a Last Man Standing stipulation match at WrestleMania 36, ​​which was the first one-on-one match Edge had participated in for 9 years. The Category R Superstar had returned from an injury that ended his career after 9 years at Royal Rumble this year and he faced Randy Orton in ‘Mania.

Orton upset with people who didn’t like his WrestleMania 36 match

In an interview with CBS, Randy Orton had stated that he believes his work with Edge has been one of his best jobs in his career. Dave Meltzer noted at WON also noted that Randy Orton was not happy with everyone who did not like their WrestleMania encounter with Edge.

He was really mad at the people who didn’t like his WrestleMania fight with Edge, thinking that he and Edge stole the show. He blamed the critics, when, in fact, the fans were the ones who for the most part didn’t like it.

Randy Orton believed that he had the best fight at WestleMania if film fights were not taken into account.

This statement involved belittling Lesnar’s struggles against McIntyre and Strowman against Goldberg in the process of saying he thought his fight with Edge was Mania’s best fight of the weekend.

“I think you take away the Boneyard Match and what Bray did [Wyatt] and John Cena, they were both fantastic, but if you don’t compare us to that, I think we stole the show. ” ”

While it’s debatable whether Randy Orton vs. Edge at WrestleMania stole the show, it can’t be denied that at Backlash, the two men actually stole the show in one of the best WWE fights of all time.

Do you agree with Randy Orton that his WrestleMania fight against Edge is unfairly criticized? Leave your opinion in the comments.

