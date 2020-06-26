Randy Orton is one of the oldest veterans currently on the roster of the entire company. His wisdom, courage and attitude motivates all those who, through a screen, decide to live the best show. It is a motivation for anyone who dreams of getting into the ring to stand out as the best.

A segment that smells like nostalgia

The whole story with Edge and now with hospitalized Christian, it seems that he has managed to embody the perfect role for the viper. Disappeared from the panorama of any title, it does not stop ending with living legends of the company. As already announced, his fight with Edge would mean a before and after.

With an Edge in rehabilitation recovering his roughest style, like Randy, the only beneficiaries have been the spectators. These segments and combats that are at the height of a combat among the best in history seem to never end. It is made for the nostalgic.

Ric Flair is Randy’s top pillar. He had him as a pupil in Evolution and now to show that he is the best in history. That’s how they both celebrated it on Raw, Until the greatest athlete in the world entered so enraged that more than one of the audience was breathless.

He was irritated and tired of seeing the victims along the way that Randy left. Both know each other very well, they have shared the ring in countless combats, and now again one was in front of another to make things clear. Show, he’s tired of so much violence from Orton.

This gave him a first warning that he will not cross his path. He would pay the consequences of having sought a duel and personal conflict. Big Show must learn from mistakes Christian and Edge, both were returning from retirement to face someone who has not abandoned his professional career.

Extreme Rules just around the corner

It seems that if nothing prevents it, they will both have a great fight in the July event. Show carrying on the spirit of all Edge and Christian fans, in front of an Orton that continues with his great mental resistance. It seems that nothing can stop it, it will be an exciting duel between the two if nothing goes wrong.

