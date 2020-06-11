Randy Orton in After The Bell.

One of the main faces of the next pay-per-view of WWE Backlash, Randy Orton, have had the opportunity to speak recently with Corey Graves. On the podcast of After the Bell Randy orton has been privileged to be talking to Serious and talk about various topics.

In addition to having a few words prior to his combat against Edge in WWE Backlash, Orton He has given his opinion on those wrestlers who use other wrestlers’ spikes in his moveset.

Next, we leave you with the declared words regarding the topic:

I remember a time when nobody did a superkick because it was the movement of Shawn Michaels. Now I think there is a superkick in any fight. Austin Theory, I had not had a chance to meet him until now. The Coronavirus case had just started and was in the Performance Center. Each individual was maintaining social distance and no one shook hands. Austin Theory He came to shake it and I looked at him thinking, “What is he doing?” I waved at him and he laughed. I could tell you that he is new, young and trying to do things right. I wonder; Hey, i want to do this new move and end up in a cutter-like position. He charges his opponent like a fireman’s carry and then spins him around to make him a cutter. This boy took his time and had the respect with all means of asking if it was okay for me to do that. Before thinking what the correct answer would be, I said yes. But I really thought it was a big no. I felt that things were different when I was in his position. I mean, don’t do other people’s things, get out there with your own arsenal, and don’t let anyone escape your finisher. I feel like everyone needs 50 moves and it’s like a race to finish the fight.

