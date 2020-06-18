WWE superstar Randy Orton recently found himself in the midst of an online altercation when his tweets about ‘slap on the leg’ upset NXT superstar Tommaso Ciampa in an incorrect way. They were both engaged in a passive-aggressive exchange on Twitter, and this led to the debate between fighting style on RAW and SmackDown compared to what we see on NXT.

Heard #WWENXT #TakeoverInYourHouse was great! Slappin my leg for you guys. Sincerely #legslap – Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 8, 2020

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Randy Orton clarified his intentions behind the ‘slap on the leg’ comment (which is a reference to superkicks) and said he was only having fun, but took it too seriously. However, he also stated that NXT should not be the target of talents in WWE. Instead, Randy Orton believes that they should try to find a place for themselves in the cast of RAW and SmackDown.

Randy Orton explains in detail his controversy with Tommaso CIampa.

Randy Orton noted that he has seen leg kicks and the same superkicks over and over again. This caused ‘The Viper’ to express its opinion on the fighting style that is followed in NXT. He elaborated his point further and said:

“So the slap comment was that I was having fun and they took me too seriously. I’ve been frank about the superkicks because I’ve seen more and more and more and more and more and more of them. The same with repetitive movements. The same with boys who use the same movement. It’s superkick, superkick, superkick, superkick. Or they have that knee as movement. Every time something like this happens, you get a big pat on the leg. That has nothing to do with Tommaso’s state of physical well-being, but there is that style. “ “If you are a talent and you have come as far as NXT, which is very close to the top of the mountain … if you think you have to go out and get strong blows, and then neck surgery, or if you think you have to go out and Do these flights just because fans want to see half a dozen near-death experiences? I feel sorry for you because you are not going to reap the benefits of what this business offers. “

Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self appointed lockeroom leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level. https://t.co/c2ECCKL44f – Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 8, 2020

Randy Orton then pointed out the importance of longevity in the professional wrestling business and also explained why each talent should consider RAW and SmackDown as their goal.

