Viper Randy Orton recently spoke about her rivalry with Edge on her return to the ring.

After more than nine years away from the ring, Edge stunned the world when he made his triumphant return at Royal Rumble 2020. Immediately, the R-rated superstar began a rivalry with Randy Orton after receiving a brutal attack the following night on Raw. This was how both fighters were involved in one of the main struggles of Wrestlemania 36.

In a fantastic Last Man Standing match, Edge claimed victory, taking his revenge against the Viper. However Randy Orton decided to claim a new duel, so he challenged Edge to a “Wrestling match”.

Since both superstars agreed to the match, WWE decided to name it the best Wrestling match in history. Just a few days after the contest, Randy Orton was present on the After the Bell program to give an interview to Corey Graves. Among the topics discussed was Orton’s pride in being chosen as Edge’s rival and the development of his combat at Wrestlemania.

“It was both the fact that it was me, and the fact that he fought again. It could not have been better for me. Edge is one of the guys who gave me the most support. And despite the promos and everything we did, there is great realism behind it all. That includes the story I told Beth about the first time she went backstage and how Edge was the first to come up and wish me luck. All of this represents the true story that he and I have in and out of the ring. So much so that we even used to travel together on the road »Randy Orton began.

“That’s why knowing that I would be his opponent on his return was great. After almost ten years and after all his injuries, including his neck. Knowing that we would face each other was the greatest recognition I could hope for. Knowing Edge, he considers me one of the safest fighters to work with and the best to develop a story. That is why, so we will get a lot out of it in our combat, “Orton concluded.

Edge and Randy Orton will face each other this Sunday at the Backlash event. In what promises to be the outcome of this rivlity, both will arrive with the expectation of offering “the best wrestling match in history.”

