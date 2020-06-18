The recent controversy on social media, from WWE veteran superstar Randy Orton with Tommaso Ciampa of NXT on Twitter, has attracted a lot of attention in recent days. While Randy Orton has confirmed his intentions behind his tweets that mocked the excessive “leg slapping” that started a Twitter war with Ciampa, it has certainly touched a few sensitive fibers.

Heard #WWENXT #TakeoverInYourHouse was great! Slappin my leg for you guys. Sincerely #legslap – Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 8, 2020

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Randy Orton spoke about how his comments were taken too seriously compared to what he intended. During the same conversation, he admitted having been moved by Ciampa.

What made Randy Orton cry?

During the CBS Sports interview, Randy Orton was asked to comment on Ciampa’s previous comments that the NXT Superstar would rather retire than work on RAW or SmackDown. ‘The Viper’ believes it is not the best decision since he has a son and should think equally about the money in the wrestling business.

To support his argument, Randy Orton released the WWE documentary ‘Black Heart’ that chronicles Ciampa’s rehabilitation period when he was recovering from a neck injury that threatened his career. Randy Orton admitted that the documentary put him more in perspective and even cried:

“That man has a young daughter. Just this morning I saw his documentary ‘Black Heart’ on the WWE Network that tells what happened regarding his neck injury. I admit it, I was filled with tears when he woke up from the surgery, and his beautiful little daughter was sitting on his lap, and he was touching her face, very happy to see her and his wife. That was moving. ”

Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self appointed lockeroom leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level. https://t.co/c2ECCKL44f – Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 8, 2020

Randy Orton wants the well-being of Ciampa

The Legends Killer stated that he would love to see Ciampa with a long and prosperous career, so that at the end of his days he would not have to look for a second job, to bring the bread to the table. At the end he reminded her that this is a business and you have to think about money too:

“I would love nothing more than to see Tommaso have a long and healthy career, and retire and not have to go to learn a new trade, or go to work in A local, OR WHAT IT HAS TO DO TO FINISH of the month and put food on the table. ” I want to see all these GUYS succeed. When are you talking about it? Earn money. It is a business. It is a business. You have to earn money. “

Orton just wants everyone’s well-being

In an act of great professionalism and empathy, Orton told NXT stars that it is very brazen to think that it will take 4 years of NXT to do a 1-year equivalent on Raw or SmackDown. The Viper reminded them that they must see this as a business and seek good, especially in these times of crisis. Demand better contracts among other things:

“I think, no matter how much you love NXT, you have to look at the big picture. If you do not think that you will take the journey to go to Raw or SmackDown. Do something about it. Go sign a contract that requires you to only appear on televised shows. They do NXT every week and takeover every so often. They are struggling as much as we are, especially now. With the future uncertain, and without knowing how many shows we are going to present, I think it is a bit cheeky to say: ‘I can get four years of NXT versus one year of Raw or SmackDown.’ ”

Randy Orton emphasized the fact that at the end of the day, one needs to know how to make money in this business. He further encouraged all NXT Superstars to aim for a spot on RAW and SmackDown instead of planning to end their career at the yellow mark.

