Randy Orton challenges Edge fight in WWE Backlash

Randy Orton challenges Edge to a match at WWE Backlash. The Viper said he wanted only one wrestling match with no stipulations for PPV.

Edge might think that his rivalry with Randy Orton was over after Wrestlemania 36 but The Viper doesn’t seem to think the same.

Appearing for the first time since Wrestlemania 36, ​​Edge and Randy Orton shared a ring last night on RAW but there was no physical interaction between them. Orton wanted to be a correct person and congratulated Edge on his victory at Wrestlemania 36Then he left the ring and seemed to be heading for the locker room, but when he was on the ramp, he turned, looked at Edge, and went back up into the ring.

Orton then said that Edge had been the best at Wrestlemania but that since he had returned to the company, he had hidden behind other fighters at Royal Rumble and had also chosen the Wrestlemania 36 match stipulation so as not to come face to face with him. .

Randy Orton then challenged Edge. He said he wanted a pure wrestling match, without any stipulation to see which of the two was the best and told him what he wanted in Backlash.

Edge did not answer Randy Orton last night, so we are still waiting to confirm this fight that would be the first for Backlash.

#WWEBacklash could just be the site of the greatest wrestling match EVER. # WWERaw @EdgeRatedR @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/XvP1iKKnOU – WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

«If you’ve got the guts, it’ll be @EdgeRatedR vs. @RandyOrton in a straight-up wrestling match. »# TheViper has a challenge for The #RatedRSuperstar at #WWEBacklash! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cxFyWOZlVY – WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

