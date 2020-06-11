The rivalry between Randy Orton and Edge is about to end. At least that’s what almost everyone thinks, since this Sunday in WWE Backlash, Randy Orton and Edge will face each other in what will be “The best fight of all time”. Everything indicates that this fight will be the one that will end a storyline very well worked by WWE from before Wrestlemania 36.

Right now, what we are asking ourselves is what will be next for ¨La Víbora¨ and ¨La superstar category R¨. If we do not yet know what the future holds for the latter, It seems that Randy Orton would already have a next rival to face in WWE.

Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa stung on Twitter

Tommaso Ciampa was defeated last Sunday in NXT Take Over: In Your House against Karrion Cross. After this defeat, everything indicates that Ciampa is close to making the move to the main roster. Although previously Tommaso Ciampa made it clear that NXT is the main roster for him, and that he does not want to abandon it we never know that Vince McMahon has the last word.

In the days before, Tommaso Ciampa replied to Randy Orton on Twitter after he ironically commented on the NXT Take Over: In Your House event. Ciampa replied to Orton also ironically saying that He has found the remedy for his daughter to fall asleep. And this remedy is the struggles of ¨La Víbora¨.

My daughter has been having trouble sleeping. Luckily I found a remedy. Randy Orton matches. Better than NyQuil. Sincerely #AnEntireLockerRoomWhoBustedTheirAsses https://t.co/r2HN5TjwOY – BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) June 8, 2020

Many rumors came out after all

However, according to several WWE analysts, All this is just a typical itch among fighters on Twitter who will not take him to the ring. Simply Tommaso Ciampa was offended with what Randy Orton said about the In Your House event, who had a very entertaining show. However, anything is possible in WWE. We don’t know what will happen to Ciampa after the loss to Karrion Cross. What we know is that ¨The Viper¨ Randy Orton has a legendary fight pending in WWE Backlash.

