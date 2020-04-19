Randy Orton and Mick Foley comment on the fight they had at Backlash 2004

16 years ago in 2004, Randy Orton and Mick Foley had a Hardcore Match for the Intercontinental Championship at the Backlash event. The fight ended favorable for him Assassin of Legends Randy Orton retaining the title.

Both Orton and Foley commented on their struggle 16 years ago on social media.

Mick Foley rated that bout as the best of his career on Twitter:

Foley tweeted:

«16 YEARS AGO, TODAY, the best fight of my career! # Backlash2004 @RandyOrton Great job on the video! »

Randy Orton replied to Mick’s tweet that that fight was the fight that had the most impact on his career.

Orton replied:

“@RealMickFoley is probably my favorite and most impactful fight of my career. #stillhavethethumbtacks #thankyoumick

@RealMickFoley that is probably my favorite and the most impactful match of my career. #stillhavethethumbtacks #thankyoumick 🙏🏼 https://t.co/1Z9XQlBnHM – Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 18, 2020

Other of the struggles that were on the Backlash 2004 card:

Triple Threat for the World Heavyweight Championship: Chris Benoit (c) vs. Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H

Individual fight: Edge Vs. Kane,

Individual fight: Shelton Benjamin vs. Ric flair

Fight at a disadvantage: Chris Jericho vs. Christian & Trish Stratus

Fight for the WWE Women’s Championship: Victory (c) vs. Lita

