In his recent interview with Corey Graves, Randy Orton confirmed that AJ Styles is a terraplanista

AJ Styles did not appear on the After the Bell podcast, but Randy Orton wanted to mention Styles to point out that he is a terraplanista man (he refers to the theory that the Earth is flat), something that was pointed out by Daniel Bryan in Talking Smack but it was later denied by Styles. Graves then shared a story about Styles’ reaction to a documentary that Graves was watching.

Orton commented:

I know you had AJ Styles as a guest a couple of weeks ago or it aired a couple of weeks ago. So, I wanted to somehow follow how AJ is an earthworker » “He thinks Earth is flat, and I know it’s a really funny topic to talk about. I tease him about it, and he hates it. So I just had to understand it. “It is not a joke. He thinks the Earth is flat ».

Graves continued:

I almost mentioned it because I heard it like a million times. I think I heard you tease AJ about it but I never actually had a conversation with him. I know the topic was mentioned. We were in the Philly locker room.

I remember like it was yesterday and somehow the topic came up, and I was talking about this documentary called ‘Zeitgeist‘. It’s all kinds of weird conspiracy theories, and we start to see it. «AJ was standing behind me and he was nervous seeing all these crazy theories that were happening.

He had to leave, but I remember he was more entertained watching AJ watch this documentary than the documentary itself.

