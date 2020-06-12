Randy Orton advises NXT fighters | Today in the latest issue of After The Bell, the podcast that Corey Graves is driving in a great way, we find out that Randy Orton is no longer that smug guy who doesn’t care about the world and was only concerned with looking good. He said that he did it only to cover his insecurities, and that he has learned that he must give his knowledge to the new generations, but he is concerned that they will not listen and that they do very risky things.

“Whatever Vince asks me to do, I will do it without problems, if he is working with Tommaso Ciampa, he is a very talented guy and I have a couple of tips that could help him to take off a bit towards the top. And especially also for him to win a couple more years of career. I know Ciampa is plagued with injuries, he fucked his neck last time, but I know he loves and respects this business. The guys at NXT worry me because I see them doing extremely physical things during the matches, things that are dangerous and that put their careers at risk. When you see many matches of that style you are no longer attracted because it is an illogical succession of spots. You only see movement after movement. They don’t tell any damn story in the ring.

Even though they’re physically incredible, I wouldn’t do that kind of fight because, first, I couldn’t, and second, that’s going to significantly cut your career short. I worry because after all those big injuries he has to start learning to tell stories and slow down the pace of combat, not thinking that fans want to see him killed in every fight they give. I would invite you to say to always remember that you are just as good at fighting as you were so good at your last match. If you’ve only had a 3-4 year career in WWE and because of the sheer number of carefree and stupid moves, you have to back out, because you will look back and kick your butt yourself and wish you never had. Be smarter, not harder. You have to make money and not destroy our body, especially if you are not earning much. Because if not, you’re going to end up working at a McDonalds because your neck was torn to shreds and you never went to college so you can’t work anywhere else. You have to have a purpose always and that must be to make money. That is the only thing that really matters in this business. That is my biggest concern for the guys at NXT, I would love to stop by and pass on some knowledge. ”

