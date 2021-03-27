Randy McKinnon to write a draft for Static Shock

Last year it was announced during the DC FanDome the intention to do a live action Static Shock movie, a character from the defunct Milestone publishing house that was later taken over by DC Comics. Now take a new step forward by linking big names to the project.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, actor Michael B. Jordan and screenwriter and director Reginald Hudlin will act as producers of the film, the first name we already knew, while Randy McKinnon will be in charge of doing a first draft for Warner Bros. and DC Films. On McKinnon’s résumé we have the recent “Safety,” which was directed by Hudlin himself.

As discussed in the article, this project is a priority for study since its producers intend to build a cinematic universe around black superheroes.

Static originally appeared in 1993 in the first issue of its collection published by Milestone Comics, a publisher founded by black writers and cartoonists who wanted to create a more inclusive space supported by the DC supply chain. Subsequently, the character had his own animated series and officially arrived in the DC universe in 2008.

Via information | THR | Variety