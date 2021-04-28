Randy Costa vs. Adrian Yanez added to UFC Fight Night on July 24

An interesting challenge will have Randy Costa in his next fight. The native of Boston will face Adrian Yañez at UFC Fight Night on July 24.

The match was confirmed by Nolan King from MMA Junkie the afternoon of this Tuesday.

Coast, he will try to extend his winning streak. After losing his Octagon debut, he won his next two fights. In his last fight, he knocked out Journey nelson on UFC Vegas 11. Randy is known for his strong striking, with 6 wins for KO / TKO.

Yanez, comes with the intention of extending its great phase in UFC. After winning his contract in Contender Series. The native of Texas he has won both of his fights by knockout. In his last fight, he knocked out the former champion of Combat Americas Gustavo López on UFC On ESPN 21.

UFC Fight Night July 24 will be held in a place to be defined.