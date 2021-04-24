Randy Arozarena shows that knowing how to hit and field in the Major Leagues

The Cuban of the Rays from Tampa Bay, Randy Arozarena, shows that he is a complete player in the Big leagues (MLB), showing off both offensively and defensively this Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The fifth inning of that game Rays vs Blue Jays, it was the Cuban’s moment Randy Arozarena and it was because he first showed his defensive skills in the Big leagues, achieving a great catch in the gardens that surprised everyone.

A high stop, which even hit the roof of Tropicana Field, was not an impediment Randy Arozarena that from left field, he ran to center and made what was a fair play for the Rays on this baseball night of MLB.

Here’s the catch:

What a catch by Randy Arozarena. #RaysUp | #MLB pic.twitter.com/sI13kHll3y – Jamie Gatlin (@ JamieGatlin17) April 24, 2021

Later, to show that he is an important player in the Rays and with a lot of potential, Arozarena He hit his third home run of the 2021 season of MLB, being a huge three-run hit between left and center field that helped his team put the game 7-0 in that fifth inning.

That Cuban home run Arozarena he reached 445 feet and went 110 miles per hour from home plate, no doubt a superb slam from this player who still continues to amaze the world of baseball in the US. MLB.

Here’s the home run:

Randy Arozarena continues to demonstrate its talent in Big leagues and if it continues to show that level with Rays, will definitely fight to win the Rookie of the Year award. In addition, thanks to what he did today, he raised his average to .296, with 10 RBIs and 21 hits in 71 at-bats.