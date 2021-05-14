Randy Arozarena continues to punish the Yankees; Rich Hill dominated the offense

The Yankees of New York fell to the Tampa Rays by a difference of six races in the last game of that series in the MLB.

Although the Yankees won the first two games against the Tampa RaysThey had already secured the series, but not the sweep, which the Rays avoided at full steam.

Jameison Taillon gave up four runs with six hits in 4.2 innings of work, while Michael King allowed a three-run homer by Cuban Randy Arozarena to extend his team’s lead.

While for the Rays, veteran Rich Hill struck out 9 batters in a six-inning shutout against the Brox Mules, backed by a bullpen that was responsible for allowing a run in three innings.

Here the videos:

JON-RO-NA-ZO, synonymous with Randy Arozarena. 💪 pic.twitter.com/0zRJbxcrLL – LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 14, 2021

Austin Meadows’ big night continues with 2 more RBI! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 8th inning: #RaysUp 9 # Yankees 0 pic.twitter.com/9gozYquP2Z – Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) May 14, 2021