Randy Arozarena and Rays are discussing a contract extension

The Cuban guy Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Rays have discussed a possible contract extension in the MLB-Major League Baseball.
After breaking a series of records in the 2020 season playoffs, the Tampa Rays fell in love with the talent of this boy, that is why they have started the talks for a multi-year contract extension in the MLB.
As Randy Arozarena He comes from Cuba and of low resources, he must be anxious to sign a millionaire contract and “make sure”, since the fool is increasingly difficult.
Notably Randy Arozarena He is still a candidate to win the Rookie of the Year in the American League, if he can win that award then his value could increase.
Every time this young man gets a chance, he does the right thing, from when he debuted with the Cardinals to that game six of the World Series against the Angeles Dodgers.
Here the report:
#Rays Cash said he didn’t know why Arozarena dyed his hair, and that “is was a bad idea.” Also that he looks like Sisqo, more than Yandy Diaz did when he went blond
– Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 31, 2021