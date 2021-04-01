Randy Arozarena and Rays are discussing a contract extension

The Cuban guy Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Rays have discussed a possible contract extension in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

After breaking a series of records in the 2020 season playoffs, the Tampa Rays fell in love with the talent of this boy, that is why they have started the talks for a multi-year contract extension in the MLB.

As Randy Arozarena He comes from Cuba and of low resources, he must be anxious to sign a millionaire contract and “make sure”, since the fool is increasingly difficult.

Notably Randy Arozarena He is still a candidate to win the Rookie of the Year in the American League, if he can win that award then his value could increase.

Every time this young man gets a chance, he does the right thing, from when he debuted with the Cardinals to that game six of the World Series against the Angeles Dodgers.

