Randle leaves Zion shivering

At Madison Square Garden, two similar teams have met, which are at the same time poles apart. On the one hand, both are in a similar part of the project, they have a young squad, two rookie coaches and high expectations for the immediate future, but also for a present that always demands results. On the other, the results are not at all similar, with one franchise being one of the sensations of the season and the other disappointing. The Knicks’ gargantuan crisis has been nipped in the bud by the grace of Tom Thibodeau, a coach who has received a lot of criticism but whose internal reputation is flawless, for work, methods and effort. In the face of the fans, he has never been seen with special interest, either because of his coldness or his manias, typical of another era. But it has shown that while it may not be ideal for winning a ring, can lift a team out of nowhere and generate a speech that will follow wild and emboldened young people, which form a heterogeneous group that unites around a common cause.

The Pelicans crisis is the one that does not come to an end. In year II post Anthony Davis, the franchise does not find in Stan Van Gundy what it did not have with Alvin Gentry, fired last summer after a season in which much was expected and nothing was achieved. Van Gundy, older brother of cheap Jeff, a very lucky cheap man, a mere imitator who has demonstrated in the TNT microphones an unexpected ability that he never showed on the benches, was also preceded by a great reputation, external and internal. He came very close to completing one of the greatest blowouts in history when he put Dwight Howard’s Magic into the 2009 Finals after an unprecedented tactical lesson in the last round of the Eastern Conference against the LeBron Cavaliers. After this, things did not go well in the Pistons, where he unsuccessfully gathered benches and offices, and left the NBA without completing the last of his five years of his lucrative contract not to return, something he did to the disgust of his wife and after swearing and perjuring that the project that ended so badly in Detroit was going to be his last job on the bench.

Stan and Thibodeau are two old-school trainers, one with more creativity and the other with fixed, immutable ideas. But the luck in his return has been radically opposite: the eleventh Pelicans in the West, with a record of 25-31 and already 2.5 games for the Spurs, a team with an incredibly worse squad than they have. The Knicks, unexpectedly, are fifth behind the East, they play like never before, they win as if they were in the 20th century and not the 21st and they are one game away from the Celtics, in fifth position. And they put land in between with that play-in that nobody wants to play: they have 1.5 games over the Heat after beating some Pelicans who have been the same as in the rest of the season. A team with wickers but unable to close a match, who have put the ground in the middle with two free throws from Bledsoe that put them three up with 7.8 seconds to go. But they have neither been able to defend the pass from an incredible Derrick Rose to Reggie Bullock for a triple that forced extra time, nor have they been able to specify in the last play of regulation time. Neither sentence in the extension, of course.

You could say that, on an individual level, Zion has won the game over Randle, the star of the Knicks. The first has achieved 34 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists; the second, 33 + 5 + 10 … with 5 steals. Randle had a bad day shooting (11 of 28), but he has found his teammates and has managed to empathize with an exceptional Rose: 23 + 3 + 5 from the bench, disputing the key minutes. Randle has played 47 minutes in the game of 53 possible (Thibodeau and his things) and has been fireproof, as his coach likes. Bullock has made the triple that forced overtime and 15 points. And in the Pelicans, a little of everything and a lot of nothing: 19 from a bad Ingram in the shot (6 of 18), 10 + 14 from Steve Adams, 22 from Bledsoe … and the feeling, increasingly latent, that the season is leaving them without being able or knowing how to do anything to avoid it. The future will be for them, but impatience is growing, as is the need for things to take a new course. Something that is happening, by the way, in the Knicks. Who’d say.