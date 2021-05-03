Randa Markos criticizes Luana Pinheiro for exaggerating after receiving illegal kick

Protagonist of the controversy of UFC Vegas 25, Randa Markos was manifested after being disqualified against Luana Pinheiro. After connecting an illegal blow, which prevented the Brazilian from continuing with the fight, the Canadian accused her rival of simulating an injury.

In her social networks, the fighter spoke after what happened.

“I’ve been in the fighting game for a while. I never intentionally struck an illegal hit. It’s a fight, a sh — it can happen. I took three hits to the eye and never thought for a second that it wouldn’t follow. I had a very good preparation with Travis Lutter, Coach Shug and Justin Adams in Texas and I was ready to show my skills in the largest fight organization in the world. Yes, my foot touched her, but my rival’s inability to keep up seemed a bit exaggerated and suspicious. I speak, after I she touched an eye, which would not leave the cage without a victory and she stole that from me ”, Shooting Markos, in its Instagram.

Despite its publication, the debut of Pinheiro on UFC he walked in his favor before the unexpected end. Known for her outstanding stride in judo, the Brazilian was dominating, applying projections and controlling in the octagon.

The result confirmed the bad phase of Randa on UFC. After another loss, the Canadian has five losses in her last six fights. Even on social media, the veteran says she is eager for the next step in her career.

“I am excited for what is to come. I have a lot of heart in me that needs to break free. Thanks to everyone who helped me and then I’ll be back “ concluded.

Although he did not have the debut of his dreams, Luana pinheiro is still in a great phase in the MMA. Winner of her contract in Contender Series, the Brazilian is on a seven-win streak and hasn’t lost since 2017.