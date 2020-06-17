A couple of weeks ago the brand Hidden Ranch became a trend on Twitter, after he was involved in the death of eight people in the state of Guerrero, Mexico, because they had allegedly ingested adulterated alcohol identified with this drink.

In response to the above, state authorities indicated that the brand’s bottles that were still available to the public were removed from various points of sale in order to reduce the risk of more cases of poisoning in other regions of the Mountain, such as Tlacoapa and Cochoapa el Grande.

The situation represented not only an impact on Rancho Escondido sales, but also a significant impact on corporate image and reputation. In this sense, the firm has begun to implement actions to reverse the trend.

Strengthen the brand and focus on the consumer

The Jalisco company outlined a plan attacking various fronts, but paying special attention to the protection of its human resources, as well as to recovering the image of the brand.

In this sense, he indicated that despite the impacts suffered by the image crisis derived from a usurpation of his identity and the current difficult economic context, he has made the necessary efforts to keep one hundred percent of its workforce.

Likewise, he indicated that he will seek to strengthen his presence abroad and to recover after the pandemic of COVID-19, as well as the negative impact due to the impact on its main brand, Rancho Escondido.

“We are a 100% Mexican company with 65 years of experience in which we have overcome multiple adverse situations. Even with the COVID-19 and the identity theft of the brand we were imprisoned in, (…) we continue with the entire workforce because these are complicated times when it takes more than ever, teamwork to get ahead ”, commented Juan Carlos Hernández, Director of the Plant located in the south of Jalisco.

In that sense, the manager highlighted the serious problem existing in the country related to the falsification and adulteration of alcoholic beverages, a situation that has affected its Rancho Escondido brand for more than ten years, for which more than 20 complaints have been filed.

In this regard, and derived from the most recent case, the company indicated that will implement awareness campaign at the point of sale to build trust and spread how to identify apocryphal beverages.

In addition, it issued a series of recommendations that seek to connect with the consumer to serve as a guide and help them make more reliable and satisfactory purchases, including: Acquire alcoholic beverages at authorized stores; Check the bottle very well, that the label and cap are in good condition, and that it has the fiscal seal; Report or report any alcoholic beverage of which they doubt its origin, content or packaging.

Similarly, they added that they will work « closely with our distributors to bring the product closer to our consumer, but also and the most important, is to raise consumer awareness to denounce counterfeiting or adulteration ”, this with the aim not only of reducing this type of crime in the industry, but also to seek the welfare of consumers.

Context of the case

According to reports from various national media, after the records of deaths due to the consumption of allegedly adulterated alcohol, the Guerrero authorities issued a recommendation to the population, in particular, the one residing in the Montaña region to avoid consumption of the alcoholic beverage promoted as an ‘agave liquor’.

But, it is not the only case, it is worth remembering that a report from El Universal, states that since the period of social distancing in the country due to the coronavirus began, there has been a record of the death of 159 people in five states – Puebla, Jalisco, Morelos, Yucatan and Veracruz-, all for the same cause, when considering the deaths in Guerrero, the figure would rise to 167 deaths.

In the case of Rancho Escondido, the firm recognizes that they had a drop in sales of between 30 to 40 percent, which obviously has a significant impact on a product that participates with 38 percent percent in the market in the category spirits.

