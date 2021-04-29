Rancher Pedro Trapote found dead at age 51

The Conversation Spain

Is the glycemic index of food relevant?

Shutterstock / marilyn barbone In our diet, 50-60% of energy must be provided by carbohydrates. That is, it is recommended that these be the most abundant macronutrients in the diet, ahead of lipids and proteins. Specifically, the distribution should be as follows: A maximum of 10% of the energy in the form of simple carbohydrates or sugars 40-50% of the energy in the form of complex carbohydrates. Complex carbohydrates are found in cereals, pasta, bread, root vegetables, nuts and legumes, while simple carbohydrates are found in fruits and vegetables and in all added sugar present in food. More sugar than we imagine When trying to comply with the recommendations, the problem is that, as a general rule, we are not aware of the amount of added sugar that is in ultra-processed foods. In addition to the sugar that we add ourselves to the food we eat, we must take into account the high sugar content that we can find in products such as custard (20 g per unit), maria cookies (1.5 g per cookie), cocoa in processed powder (19g per cup) or soft drinks (35g per can), to name a few. In fact, recent studies indicate that we consume up to three times more sugar than the current recommendation of 25 grams per day, which is not little. If it is recommended to reduce the consumption of added sugar (be careful, not the one that appears naturally in fruits or vegetables), it is not on a whim. This is because it is an effective way to prevent some health problems such as cavities, obesity, type II diabetes, and fatty liver. A term that has become fashionable in recent years is the glycemic index (GI). It is an indicator that classifies foods based on their power to increase blood glucose (blood glucose), assessing the level of this increase and the speed at which it does so. People with diabetes and athletes tend to have it more than controlled. But what about the rest of the mortals? Let’s go by parts. The first thing is to understand how it is calculated. A fasting person is given 50 grams of the food and their blood glucose is measured at different times. The area under the curve (AUC, acronym for the Anglo-Saxon term area under the curve) of the resulting graph is compared with that created after the ingestion of 50 grams of glucose (Figure 1). By multiplying this value by 100, a value that is easier to interpret is obtained, since it ranges from 0 to 100. This last value is called IG. Figure 1. Representative graph of the glycemic curves after the intake of glucose (reference), a food with a low glycemic index and another with a high glycemic index. Should We Avoid All High Glycemic Index Foods? But then, should we avoid all high GI foods? Not much less. The first thing to keep in mind is that the fact that a food has a high GI does not mean that it has a detrimental effect on our health. We will see it later with examples. In addition to the GI, the amount of carbohydrates present in the food ration is essential. Therefore, to have a more realistic vision, the concept of glycemic load (GL) emerged, a value resulting from multiplying the GI by the amount of carbohydrates in the food ration and divided by 100 (Figure 2). This concept is important, because even if a food has a high GI, the blood glucose spike may not actually be that pronounced. An example is what happens with some fruits: although watermelon is a food with a high GI, its carbohydrate content is low (5 grams per 100 grams of watermelon), which means that, in the end , your CG is low. In other words, watermelon is a totally healthy and recommended food even if its GI is high. Figure 2 Formulas and ranges for calculating the glycemic index and glycemic load. AUC: area under the curve; HdeC: carbohydrates. In general, all of us should take care of the GC of the food we eat. If we consume foods with low GL, we will keep glucose levels stable for longer. Therefore, the feeling of hunger will take longer to return. On the contrary, if we consume a food with a high GL, the glycemia shoots up. Sudden excess blood glucose triggers lipid metabolism. Therefore, we accumulate fat. Diabetics, athletes and glycemic load If we are all concerned with the GI and the GL, there are two groups for which they are fundamental. On the one hand, people with type I diabetes or insulin-dependent; diabetics have to control that their blood glucose does not rise too much, since they do not produce insulin and they have to dose it themselves. Therefore, they are interested in consuming foods that have a low GI. On the other hand, these calculations are very valuable for athletes. Before doing sports, they are interested in consuming foods rich in carbohydrates and with a low GI. In this way, blood glucose does not rise rapidly, and glucose availability is maintained for a longer time. This allows them to continue doing high intensity exercises for a longer time, before avoiding hypoglycemia (popularly known as “pájara”). However, during sports, athletes often consume high-GI foods to avoid hypoglycemia, just as they do after exercise to quickly restore spent glucose stores. As a reference, we can say that the GI varies depending on the type of carbohydrate we consume. In the case of simple carbohydrates or sugars, the GI is higher, since they are molecules that are quickly digested or can be absorbed directly. In the case of complex carbohydrates, the GI is lower because they need to be digested before being absorbed. This causes the absorption to be more staggered and, therefore, there is a lower increase in blood glucose. Sugars, better with fiber When in our food, apart from carbohydrates there are also fats and proteins, gastric emptying is slower. Therefore, a slower digestion will occur which will result in a lower GI. The same is true when the fiber content in food is high. Fiber is found in foods of plant origin and our body is not able to digest it. By not digesting it, we cannot absorb it, in addition to slowing down the digestion of the rest of the nutrients. If we digest carbohydrates more slowly, as previously mentioned, we will absorb them more slowly and the increase in blood glucose will be less. Therefore, foods high in fiber have lower GIs. Potatoes and carrots are low in amylose, which causes the glycemic index to rise Shutterstock / Adriana Marteva Carbohydrate configuration Carbohydrates are made up of amylose, which is linear, and amylopectin, which is the branched part, and more irregular carbohydrates. Amylopectin is digested faster than amylose. In the case of tubers (potato, sweet potato or carrot), the amylose content is low. Because of this, your GI increases. On the contrary, in the case of legumes, the amylose content is higher in addition to being rich in fiber. Therefore, they are foods with a low GI. Degree of ripeness of fruits Depending on their degree of ripeness, fruits have a higher or lower GI. When the fruit is green, the free sugar content is lower (that is why it tastes less sweet), and its GI is also lower. When this fruit matures, the hydrolysis (breakdown) of the starch occurs and sugars are released, thus increasing the GI. Obviously, the carbohydrate content does not vary, but its availability and its GI do. In any case, it should not be forgotten that the CG of fruits is usually low and, therefore, the consumption of fruit, whether green or ripe, is not a problem. Of course, consuming an orange juice or the whole orange is not the same. When we make a juice, the cells are broken and part of the fiber is eliminated, so that, although the sugar content does not vary, the GI does. When we make an orange juice, the cells are broken and part of the fiber is eliminated, so that, although the sugar content does not vary, the Glycemic Index does. Shutterstock / Narong Khueankaew Cooking food modifies the glycemic index When we cook food, there is a small hydrolysis of the nutrients that, in the case of carbohydrates, involves the release of some glucoses from starch, causing the GI to vary. Some raw carrots have a GI of 30 (low GI), while once cooked, the GI goes up to 85 (high GI). Again, it should be remembered that in addition to the GI, the GG must be taken into account, and that a carrot is not, far from it, a food whose carbohydrate or GI content should concern us. Another example in which the way we cook food modifies the GI is the duration of cooking. If we cook the pasta what Italians call "al dente", the GI is 40 (low GI), while if we cook it a lot it goes up to 55 (medium GI). If, once we understand that the concept of GI is more complex than it seems at first glance, we decide to use it, it should be borne in mind that it is not everything. That is, we must also take into account the amount of sugars in food or the portion of food that we consume. In addition, in no case should we think that the ripeness of the fruit or the cooking of the food is a determining factor to take into account when configuring our diet.