Ramy Youssef (‘Ramy’) could join Emma Stone in ‘Poor Things’

At the moment it is unknown what role would play Stone and Lanthimos coincide after ‘The favorite’ Willem Dafoe is also in talks

The Golden Globe-winning actor, Ramy Youssef is in negotiations to tackle the new job of Yorgos Lanthimos, ‘Poor Things’, where the filmmaker will return to work with Emma Stone.

Youssef’s role is currently unknown. ‘Poor Things’ is a Victorian tale of love, discovery and scientific daring, and tells the story of Belle Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist. Willem Dafoe is also in talks to join the project.

Searchlight and Film4 were behind Lanthimos’s period comedy ‘La Favorita,’ which was nominated for ten Oscars, including best picture, and won the best actress award for Olivia colman. The Oscar-nominated screenwriter for that movie, Tony McNamara, is also being adapted here for Lanthimos again from the novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray. Producers are Fruit Tree, the production company of Emma Stone, Element Pictures and Film4.

Youssef won Best Actor in a Musical or Television Series at the Golden Globes last year for Hulu’s “Ramy,” which he co-created, wrote, directed and served as an EP. Youssef was also nominated again at this year’s Globes by Ramy and was nominated twice at last year’s Emmys in the categories of Comedy Series Director and Leading Actor.

The series tells the story of a second-generation American, millennial Muslim, born to immigrant parents in the United States.

