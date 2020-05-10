The Los Angeles Rams finally have a date and a rival for the long-awaited opening of SoFi Stadium, the extremely expensive reason they decided to return to California four years ago.

What is not known for certain is whether that Sunday night game will actually take place against the Dallas Cowboys on September 13. If the match takes place, the Rams do not know if there will be fans on the stands of their new palace, for their first football duel.

The coronavirus pandemic has happened for a historic year for this NFL franchise. Unprecedented circumstances overwhelm coach Sean McVay, who nonetheless does not lose hope of a proper premiere.

When asked in a video conference about the likelihood of opening SoFi Stadium in four months without spectators, McVay said: “We certainly hope that it does not.

“But we are not going to speculate on any of that,” he added. “There’s still a long way to go. I mean, think about how much has happened in the last two months that we’ve been in this quarantine situation. I think we just have to let things happen. It will continue to be a game, and we hope that It is as normal as possible, but obviously the health and safety of everyone is what should be considered first. “

Everyone involved with the NFL is spending this unusual spring spring attending to their affairs through computer screens or through supervised remote training.

The Rams are no different, and McVay has arranged virtual encounters with his rookies for this weekend. Among them will be running back Cam Akers and catcher Van Jeffferson.

