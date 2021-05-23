Ramrez vs Taylor: Josh Taylor sends Jos Carlos Ramrez to the canvas twice and becomes the sixth undisputed champion in boxing history

Josh Taylor defeats Jos Ramrez in a bout for the unified wlterweight title. AP

From tonight, they can say to the Scotsman Josh Taylor undisputed champion of wlter weights, after defeating Mexican American Jos Carlos Ramrez by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, with two knockdowns that ended up swinging the balance for the European.

Taylor used two big rounds in the middle of the fight to bring Ramrez to the brink of knockout., who managed to recover and fought until the end, but it was not enough in the points, which gave triple 114-112 for the Scot. The falls were the difference.

The moment that never gets old. # Undisputed x @ JoshTaylorBoxerpic.twitter.com / r3NJdBM1Yx ? Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 23, 2021

The highly anticipated fight between the Scotsman, who came undefeated (17-0) and holder of the WBA and IBF belts, and the Mexican American (26-0), who holds the WBO and WBC titles, was the most expected of the year, and leaves Taylor as the second fighter to hold all four 140-pound titles, after Terrence Crawford beat Julius Indongo for the first time in August 2017.

Ramrez had only visited the mat once in his career and did so in consecutive rounds. In the sixth, a close-range left foot was the first takedown, although Ramrez seemed to recover without major problems.

WE HAVE OUR FIRST KNOCKDOWN! @JoshTaylorBoxer puts down Ramirez in the opening seconds of Round 6 with a big left upstairs. # RamirezTaylor | LIVE NOW on ESPN pic.twitter.com/snfwmLkfpW ? Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 23, 2021

Otherwise in the seventh. A brutal uppercut from Taylor knocked Ramrez down and left him in very poor condition, but there were just a few seconds left in the round and the Mexican American got up and managed to survive, but he was not himself.

This @JoshTaylorBoxer uppercut in Round 7 was felt in the whole venue … #RamirezTaylor | LIVE NOW on ESPN pic.twitter.com/wJVRzML7eF ? Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 23, 2021

Ramrez went forward for the rest of the fight, but Taylor dedicated himself to putting distance and avoiding the knockout, which was the only way to lose after the double takedown.. The cards were squeezed at the end, but the Scotsman took the win.

Scottish Taylor becomes the sixth man to be a unified champion since 1988, when the four-belt era began, and he is the first boxer of that nationality to have the title poker in his possession.

Bernard Hopkins, middleweight

Jermain Taylor, middleweight

Tefimo Lpez, but light

Terence Crawford, super lightweight.

Oleksandr Usyk, cruiserweight