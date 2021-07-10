ramparts duel at Wembley

07/10/2021 at 08:00 CEST

If Italy and England have been planted in the final of Euro 2020 it is, in large part, their fault. It was very difficult to beat them. In the group stage, impossible. And in direct playoffs, very little. Gianluigi Donnarumma, three times. Jordan Pickford, just one.

They are two record keepers. ‘Gigio’, considered the heir of his namesake and admired Buffon in the ‘squadra azzurra’, participated in the 1,165 minutes of unbeaten from Italy since October 2020. 989 with him under sticks and the rest, with Cragno, Meret and a Salvatore sirigu who played the last minute for Italy-Wales in deference to coach Mancini.

Free agent

Donnarumma is establishing himself in the Italian team. The second of three siblings, he was already 1.87 with 11 years of age and debuted in Serie A with only 16, when Sinisha Mihailovic gave him the alternative in a Milan-Sassuolo. In San Siro he grew older, but curiously he has lived this European Championship as a free agent, after his contract expired on June 30 and not renewing. When the tournament is over, PSG awaits you.

The 22-year-old Italian goalkeeper, key in the penalty shoot-out in the semifinal against Spain with his save at Morata, has 32 caps, with 14 goals conceded. His rival, Jordan Pickford, five years older than him, has lined up 37 times for England since his debut, on November 10, 2017, against Germany (0-0) at Wembley. He has conceded 28 goals for his national team.

From below

Pickford’s career is an example of overcoming. He went through the top five English categories, from National Conference to the Premier League. Since 2017 he has played in the Everton and he still digests the bad drink that happened last season, fortuitously injuring Van Dijk against Liverpool. He even received death threats!

Months later, live the other side of the coin. He beat the record for minutes without conceding for an English goalkeeper, held by Gordon Banks, adding 727. In addition, he has already secured the UEFA Golden Glove by finishing five of the six games played so far with ‘clean sheet’, that is, unbeaten. Donnarumma only made it in three and cannot catch him. Now, both play something else: European glory.