Joaquin does not fail. Always measures up. And in ‘El Hormiguero’ it still seems to grow more. These weeks of confinement due to coronavirus, the program of Pablo Motorcycles He is counting on guests through video calls, and this Wednesday the Betis player was one of those who entered telematically to liven up the Antena 3 television night. The veteran Verdiblanco footballer gave high-quality brushstrokes during the time he was on the air , playing various songs and even telling some secret than another.

For example, both Joaquín and Pablo Motos recalled the Sergio Ramos’s wedding, in which both were as guests. In fact, it was the last time that the presenter and the Betis player saw each other: «I remember seeing you arrive, not leaving. You danced it all, Pablo. There were two attractions at the wedding: bumper cars and watching Pablo dance, “Joaquín recalled with a laugh.

He also revealed the Betic end that is in a secret WhatsApp group with celebrities from various areas of Seville society which he himself described as “a kind of secret sect.” It is written with “singers, artists, bullfighters, businessmen from Seville, footballers …”, but preferred not to give more details, except for an anecdote from a person who did not last long in the group: “There is one who has not given him time or to say ‘hello’… We have a mosquito! ».

The latest favorite joke of @joaquinarte # QuédateEnCasaEH19 pic.twitter.com/l1PrZzIO3u – El Hormiguero (@El_Hormiguero) April 22, 2020

He put on something more serious to talk about confinement and how it takes a footballer to be locked up at home for so long: «Within the normality of my life, there is nothing normal. We try to do the work that we have to do on a daily basis so as not to lose shape. With video calls with friends and family. Playing without an audience? It will be a very strange feeling. It will have happened on some occasion, but leaving every game and there are no people in the stands, it will be rare ».

To end, an emotional message for the people who died during these weeks and also for the heroes, the health workers and the rest of the workers who go out of their way for the good of the Spanish: «I am going to remember the people who have left us in this tragedy . There would be fields that would be filled with the people who have left us. We are not the heroes, we are the ones in the hospitals and they wear a gown or uniform. Thanks to them, I hope that sooner rather than later, we can return to our lives. People who have put themselves at the service of the whole world. Thanks to them we can return to our lives. We owe them what we have done in confinement. They did not mind throwing themselves into the streets: pharmacists, ranchers, farmers … so that we can eat.