Ramos would have already confessed to some teammates his signing for PSG

06/23/2021 at 10:25 AM CEST

Sergio Ramos His fate would already have been decided after his departure from Real Madrid was confirmed: signing for him PSG.

According to the COPE chain, This is how the Sevillian footballer would have already confessed to one of his former teammates in the Bernabéu dressing room.

Paris Saint-Germain, finally, would have acceded to the economic claims of the one from Beds, and Ramos would be a Parisian player from the next few seasons.

After 16 campaigns as a Madrid player, the captain said goodbye to the Madrid squad and, according to the information, could have let the secret of his new direction escape, in France.

With Pochettino At the helm, Ramos will be able to regain the competitive level in an ambitious team, and after almost a season without continuity. Ramos, with experience in the Champions League, would be a strategic piece for Leonardo and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, in their great dream of raising the ‘Orejuda’.

In Paris, Ramos would meet his former colleagues in Madrid, Keylor Navas and Ángel di María, and the Spanish Sergio Rico, Ander Herrera, Pablo Sarabia and Juan Bernat.

When the news broke, even Gareth Bale joked about it at the Welsh press conference: “Yes, I know where Ramos will play next season … On defense!”

If the signing of Ramos to PSG is confirmed, it would be the second incorporation that comes free after that of Georgino Wijnaldum, and they are also close to closing the goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, which has already passed the medical examination.