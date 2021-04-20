Ramos suffers for more than three hours against the junior world No. 1

Albert Ramos, 33 years old and 46th ATP, can attest to the positive evolution of the current junior world number one, the Danish Holger Rune, 17 years old and 323rd ATP. He had had to resort to a third set to defeat him in the Buenos Aires tournament in March, he suffered even more to overcome the round in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68 Conde de Godó Trophy.

Ramos, in his eleventh participation in the tournament, has sealed the pass to sixteenth in the tiebreak of the third round, after three hours and 12 minutes of fighting. Victory by 6-7 (2), 6-1 and 7-6 (2), and to measure themselves with the French Adrian mannarino, seventeenth seeded taking the spot from the injured Norwegian Casper ruud.

Rune has shown his quality and, especially, his combativeness. This rookie has no complexes. Represented by Tennium, the new company that organizes the Barcelona event, he knew how to take advantage of the invitation to enter the preliminary phase, in which he had eliminated Ymer and Gojowczyk). It is six days older than the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz.