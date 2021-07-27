Ramos suffers a soleus injury and will return to training in a week

The former Real Madrid player is not on Mauricio Pochettino’s roster for PSG’s fifth preseason game tonight against Sevilla, his training club, in the Portuguese city of Faro.

The French club indicated that the injury occurred when the player, who ended up with physical problems last season, progressively returned to training.

Nor will they be in Faro, due to medical problems, the Brazilian Rafinha, who is recovering from a knee sprain, and the Spanish Juan Bernat, who “continues his progressive recovery with the group with good feelings.”

The Argentine coach will also not be able to count on footballers who are still on vacation, such as the Brazilians Neymar and Marquinhos, the Italians Marco Verratti and Gianlugi Donnarumma, and the Argentines Ángel di María and Leandro Paredes.

Nor will it take players who have just joined training, such as the French Kylian Mbappé and Presnel Kimpembe, the Dutch Georginio Wijnaldum or the Portuguese Danilo Pereira.

Who is part of the expedition is the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, joined this summer from Inter Milan.

The squad to face Sevilla is full of youngsters from the training center, with some veterans like Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Mauro Icardi, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa and Keylor Navas.

