Ramos’ message of encouragement to Spain

On May 24, Luis Enrique made official the call for the Spanish team for Euro 2020. Among the absences, Sergio Ramos stood out. The captain of Real Madrid and Spain, who seemed to be preparing days before to reach the maximum in the great continental tournament, was left out of the list of 24 players given by the Asturian coach. A decision that, of course, caused a huge stir.

However, despite this, Ramos wanted to send a message of encouragement to those who have been his teammates throughout the qualifying phase for the Eurocup, in the preview of Spain’s debut against Sweden. “Come on, Spain! All my support and encouragement to my teammates at their Eurocup debut. Let’s go! “, was the photo he posted on his official Instagram profile. In addition, it appears mounted on a personalized bike with the colors and the shield of Spain, along with the number ’15’ that always wears with the elastic of ‘La Roja’ (number that none of those summoned has wanted to inherit out of respect for his figure).