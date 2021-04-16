Ramos, Ibra, Piqué and Cristiano, in the 11th top most expelled of the century

Four are still active

Based on data on the most expelled players in the 21st century who are active or served in teams of the five major leagues in Europe and in all club competitions, Transfermarkt draws up the top 11 of the toughest footballers of the last 21 years .

Thus and grouped by position, the ideal XI includes great stars from the past and present of world football. Four of them are still active, including Sergio Ramos and Gerard Piqué, the two Spaniards in the formation of the ‘Bad Boys’. In addition, four other footballers went through the First Division, curiously both for Real Madrid and for FC Barcelona.

The forward is made up of the Swede from AC Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic (14 sent off) and the Portuguese from Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese occupies the 30th position in the ranking with 11 red cards in 856 games played. The playmaker is for AS Roma legend Francesco Totti, with 12 expulsions throughout his career. Totti is one of the three Italians of the XI of the toughest.

Sergio Ramos, Piqué: the most expelled players in the 21st century

50 Amedeo Carboni – 258 games – 9 expulsions

49 Emir Spahic – 219 games – 9 expulsions

48 Gabriel Paletta – 210 games – 9 expulsions

47 Óscar Téllez – 141 games – 9 expulsions

46 Blaise Kouassi – 136 games – 9 expulsions

45 Gerard Piqué – 609 games – 10 expulsions

44 Aritz Aduriz – 567 games – 10 expulsions

43 Guti – 458 games – 10 expulsions

42 Fabio Cannavaro – 454 games – 10 expulsions

41 Juanfran – 409 games – 10 expulsions

40 Mario Yepes – 369 games – 10 expulsions

39 Sergio Ballesteros – 368 games – 10 expulsions

38 Daniele Conti – 357 games – 10 expulsions

37 Jonathan Zebina – 349 games – 10 expulsions

36 Roberto Ayala – 320 games – 10 expulsions

35 Giulio Falcone – 259 games – 10 expulsions

34 Edgar Davids – 252 games – 10 expulsions

33 Fernando Couto – 249 games – 10 expulsions

32 Felipe Melo – 246 games – 10 expulsions

31 Aitor Ocio – 218 games – 10 expulsions

30 Cristiano Ronaldo – 856 games – 11 expulsions

29 Dani Alves – 729 games – 11 expulsions

28 Patrick Vieira – 458 games – 11 expulsions

27 Massimo Ambrosini – 457 games – 11 expulsions

26 Felipe – 425 games – 11 expulsions

25 Peter Luccin – 348 games – 11 expulsions

24 Facundo Roncaglia – 271 games – 11 expulsions

23 Yannick Cahuzac – 213 games – 11 expulsions

22 Francesco Totti – 604 games – 12 expulsions

21 Paolo Cannavaro – 505 games – 12 expulsions

20 Cristian Ledesma – 422 games – 12 expulsions

19 Rafael Márquez – 395 games – 12 expulsions

18 Mario Balotelli – 381 games – 12 expulsions

17 Giuseppe Biava – 328 games – 12 expulsions

16 Daniele De Rossi – 616 games – 13 expulsions

15 Daniele Bonera – 465 games – 13 expulsions

14 Alexis Ruano – 365 games – 13 expulsions

13 Fernando Amorebieta – 306 games – 13 expulsions

12 Matuzalém – 271 games – 13 expulsions

11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 618 games – 14 expulsions

10 Giampiero Pinzi – 447 games – 14 expulsions

9 Alberto Lopo – 445 games – 14 expulsions

8 Carlos Marchena – 427 games – 14 expulsions

7 Sulley Muntari – 392 games – 14 expulsions

6 Gonzalo Rodríguez – 455 games – 15 expulsions

5 Cyril Jeunechamp – 393 games – 15 expulsions

4 Cyril Rool – 272 games – 15 expulsions

3 Philippe Mexès – 549 games – 16 expulsions

2 Thiago Motta – 498 games – 16 expulsions

1 Sergio Ramos – 715 games – 26 expulsions

In the center of the field we find Daniele De Rossi, 117 times international with his country and who ended his career at the beginning of 2020 in Boca Juniors after a lifetime in Roma. Beside him is the Dutchman Edgar Davids (10 reds). The former midfielder played for great teams such as Juventus, Ajax or FC Barcelona, ​​among others.

The core is closed by the French Patrick Vieira (11 expulsions), mythical pivot who won the 1998 World Cup in France and the 2000 Euro Cup. Wenger’s Arsenal was the club that played the most games: 393 and is one of the 10 players with more encounters in the history of Londoners.

Sergio Ramos, the undisputed leader of the classification

In defense and as a right-back is the captain of Real Madrid Sergio Ramos, the undisputed leader in the classification of the most sent off in the 21st century, with a total of 26 in 715 games since 2000. Of course, the Andalusian Ramos has never he was expelled with Spain in the 180 games played with the Red.

Barça player Gerard Piqué appears in the central axis, with 10 reds in 609 games to date. With the same red cards is his companion Fabio Cannavaro. The former Real Madrid defender was captain of the 2006 World Cup champion Italian team in a year that received the Ballon d’Or and was chosen as the FIFA World Player.

The left back is for the Romanian Cristian Chivu, former Ajax, Roma and Inter Milan as the most prominent clubs. He is the outfield player with the fewest expulsions in the XI: seven.

The goalkeeper of the line-up is the German Jens Lehmann, 61 caps for his country. The club that saw the most red cards was Borussia Dortmund, four of the six suffered, although they played many more games with Arsenal and, above all, with Schalke.

The XI top of the ‘Bad Boys’.

