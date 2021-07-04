Ramos already has a date to review with PSG

07/04/2021

On at 19:54 CEST

Sergio Ramos has already found his new team and everything is prepared so that it can be made official. As reported by Le Parisien, the one in Beds has already has closed his agreement with Paris Saint-Germain and will be a Parisian footballer in the coming days.

In the last hours, all parties have brought their positions closer and they have given the ‘ok’ to the operation to be able to play from next season in the Parc des Princes. René, Ramos’ brother and representative, has been in Paris these last few days to meet with the Qatari leaders and close the last fringes.

To this information, Footmercato adds that the announcement is only a matter of time, and that the former Madrid player would have already informed some of his new colleagues, who were also former colleagues, such as Keylor Navas, who will join training very soon.

In fact, The central defender already knows the date to pass the formal medical examination with the French club, and it will be next week. Once the test is positive, Ramos can now be placed under the command of Mauricio Pochettino, and the club will be able to announce his signature.

In addition to that of the central, the information of the Parisian newspaper indicates that the club has also closed the arrivals of Achraf hakimi Y Gianluigi Donnarumma, which will be made official in a short period of time together with Ramos.