Ramos’ ’15’ is left without an owner

No Spanish international of the 24 who will play Euro 2020 has chosen the number 15 they were defending Sergio Ramos, the great absence after being ruled out by coach Luis Enrique.

Pedri, who goes to his first big date, will wear the 26 on his back and Aymeric Laporte will debut with the 24.

Spain will go to the European Championship without the 15th, the number with which Sergio Ramos was proclaimed world champion and won two consecutive European Cups. No footballer chose him and it is the only number that they left without an owner in the distribution of numbers in order according to the seniority of the internationals.

César Azpilicueta chose number 2 for his return to the national team, Pau Torres will go to the European Championship with the 4 that Íñigo Martínez used to wear, while the 6 goes from Sergio Canales to Marcos Llorente.

The numbers of Spain for the Eurocup

1. De Gea.2. Azpilicueta. 3. Diego Llorente. 4. Pau Torres. 5. Busquets. 6. Marcos Llorente. 7. Álvaro Morata. 8. Koke Resurrection. 9. Gerard Moreno 10. Thiago11. Ferran Torres 12. Eric Garcia 13. Robert Sánchez 14. José Luis Gayá16. Rodri17. Fabian18. Jordi Alba19. Dani Olmo20. Adama Traoré21. Mikel Oyarzabal22. Pablo Sarabia 23. Unai Simon 24. Laporte26. Pedri