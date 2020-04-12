Many Spaniards have lost a loved one since the serious health crisis of Covid-19 that affects everyone, and the last known face that a family member has said goodbye has been theRamoncín.

The singer connected this Saturday with the program ‘LaSexta Night ‘where he unveiled thedeath of his mother, and how they had lived through this complicated situation. “There was no time when we couldn’t know the situation my mother was in.Started to fly“, confirmed Ramoncín, who continued:” My mother is a victim of all this, “and explained excitedly:” Many older people, who lived through the war, have left alone. It is very sad. Now he is a free spirit. “

The singer also explained that his 98-year-old motherlived in a nursing home in Madrid, but Ramoncín wanted to clarify thatthey had treated her “very well” and that he had “a lot of contact with the doctors“And he added:” She was an older person, 98 years old, she could have put up with more.

Ramoncín assured that the worst of this situation is that the people who are dying cannot do it next to their loved ones or say goodbye with a hug.

