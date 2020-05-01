Ramón Morales and Carlos Salcido are already part of the Mexican Football League as coach and president, respectively (Photo: Instagram @ ramonmorales11 / @ carlossalcido30)

A director of the Mexican Football League (LBM), Víctor Montiel, He said that this new competition will be separated from Liga MX, in what would be an alternative option with new teams. and therefore with a new team, in what could be a different possibility for football fans.

Víctor Montiel, director of the LBM, He was the one who reported that the tournament seeks to have its own national team, officially presenting Ramón Morales next Monday, May 4. The former Chiva’s assistant will be Manuel Martínez.

Another former Guadalajara player, Carlos Salcido, He is the one who runs this new League project, which still needs to be certified by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA)Although the directors stated that this new tournament plans to integrate around 20 teams so that they can professionally maintain a high competition.

Ramón Morales will be the first technical director of the LBM National Team (Photo: Instagramramonmorales11)

The intention of the league is to give teams that were affected due to the cancellation of the possibility of promotion and descent an opportunity to play professionally, after Liga MX withdrew this option, which will negatively affect the teams that were in the promotion division.

The LBM plans to focus on attracting free footballers and whose intention, embodied in one of its statutes, is to avoid money laundering that is done by buying and selling players. According to statements by directors of the league in Mediotiempo, “It is about investors having their roles in order, having a stadium and a good field, that later on you can have a structure as such with basic strengths and economic solvency so that this is not a flash in the pan, ”said the director of the new league, Víctor Montiel.

Unlike the league tournament held by Liga MX, the LBM tournament will be a long-season championship, as in the European leagues, in which the champion will be the team that accumulates the most points throughout the season, while the three teams with the lowest score will be lowered to category in the relegation process.

Carlos Salcido was named as LBM President, and said it would be a league focused on long seasons (Photo: Instagram @ carlossalcido30)

Montiel also referred to the transparency of the project, arguing that, as a measure to prevent money laundering: “There is an anti-washing program And that will support us so that businessmen are aware that we want to act transparently and that there are no such problems. If they who have had bad money, let them think about contributing to our Association because we are not going to accept that part ”.

LBM President Carlos Salcido said that at the moment they could not compete with Liga MX in infrastructure, arguing that: “From the start it is illogical to compare ourselves with the league that is, with the Liga MX, that is the reality, but we are going to have very different things, working within the values ​​of humility, unity, discipline, to strengthen things, to have our own rules, “added the former captain of Guadalajara.

The transfer rules for the 20 teams already registered in this new League will be with some restrictions for foreign players, since they can only have 5 foreign players per team, therefore the majority of the players will be Mexican. Salcido said the doors are open to everyone in the Mexican Football League. Another point is that only three foreigners can play at the same time on a team.

