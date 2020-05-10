Mexico.- The nascent Mexican Football League also arose from the lack of opportunities in Aztec soccer for those former players who are looking for a chance to continue in the orbit of Aztec soccer, as in the case of former player Ramón Morales, who will now have a new work.

Ramoncito will be in charge of recruiting new talents to nurture the league teams. The former ‘rojiblanco’ will carry out visions in which he will search and train the next jewels of tomorrow.

It is another opportunity to return to soccer and grateful for the opportunity they gave me, so seeing and analyzing it, it is an interesting challenge, I hope to take advantage of it in the best way, “said the Mexican national team.

The original idea of ​​the new sports director of the organization, Carlos Salcido, was to integrate Ramón as coach of a selective, however it was determined that after not having enough experience, his new objective will be to provide raw material to the different institutions of the league.

There has been a lot of talk about the team but I think it is not yet my time, there is still time for that. Actually my functions will be in the training and recruitment of talent. What the Football League wants is to make visions to work with young people of all categories and prepare them in the physical, technical-tactical part so that later the teams in a convention that we will do can access them, “he said.

The ANBM reports that Mr. Ramón Morales Higuera has been elected Coordinator of Representative Teams and Talent Training of the ANBM and LBM, to start official functions as of May 15, 2020. #TuNuevaLiga #HagamosQueSuceda https: // t .co / 4Eny6sBkQ5 – Mexican Football League (@SomosBalompie)

May 4, 2020

It should be noted that with the disappearance of the Ascenso Mx league, the Mexican Football league will be a light on the road for semi-professional and professional soccer players who lost their jobs due to the elimination of the Aztec silver division.

It is unfortunate what is happening, this league can be an opportunity for professionals and people who came out of the neighborhood like me and little by little I was developing myself because that was before, we hope to become a light on the road for some players who are going through hard times “Morales declared.

YOU CAN ALSO READ:

Premier League: Brighton presents 3 positive cases of Covid-19

LaLiga confirms the 5 cases of coronavirus in First and Second Division

.