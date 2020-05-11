O Vasco did not have a good start to the season under the command of Abel Braga. With the football stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cruzmaltina board of directors opted for the change in command and hired Ramon Menezes, who was a permanent assistant at the club.

Ramon stated that he feels prepared to assume the position and stressed that he lives his best moment within Vasco.

“The most important thing is that I feel comfortable. It is my best moment inside the club. On top of confidence at work, affinity with athletes, reading the characteristics of each athlete,” he told Rádio Globo.

The new coach has yet to work with the squad on the pitch. The same admitted the anxiety to start the training, but he knows of the complicated moment that the world is due to the pandemic.

“We are in a delicate moment, with the coronavirus pandemic. But, of course, I am eager to start working with the cast in the field. Except that time does not stop and I have been talking every day with all departments. a change in the protocol with the athletes. Now there is a greater monitoring “, he declared.

The commander stressed that he intends to advance to the players his idea of ​​working by videoconference. Ramon Menezes also revealed that Leandro Castán was the first athlete he called after being confirmed as Vasco’s new coach.

“I talked to almost all the athletes. I intend to talk to everyone. I still want to have a video conference with the players, with the sectors, to pass on my idea of ​​the game. Leandro Castán was the first one I called, even because he is the team captain. and exercise a very strong leadership in the group. I know a lot about the period I spent as an assistant at Vasco “, he commented.

Vasco’s board said that it only intends to schedule a date for the return of face-to-face training after the release of Rio de Janeiro authorities. Meanwhile, the cast continues with the virtual work under the command of the new technical commission.

