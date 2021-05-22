Ramon Laureano saved the Athletics game with magnificent home run steal

The gardener Ramon Laureano saved the Oakland Athletics game with a magnificent home run steal against the Anaheim Angels in the MLB.

In a very close game in the Oakland Athletics the Anaheim Angels Anthony Rendon thought he had hit a home run to tie the game 6 runs per se, however Ramon Laureano demonstrate once again why it is the Golden Glove by taking a phenomenal jump to stay with the home run and avoid two runs for the rival team and incidentally that the game will be tied, making a home run steal.

Later Ramon Laureano hit a solo home run to put the game 6 runs-4 in the MLB 2022.

Here the video;

“DENIED”, probably Ramón Laureano. ❌🙌 pic.twitter.com/oBXgk1aSJ6 – LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 22, 2021

Ramón Laureano has been a nightmare for the Anaheim Angels defensively, although not so much with the wood his glove has left indelible and unblemished traces in the lives of many Angels fans who have been frustrated by some victories, runs, and hits from your players.

It should be noted that this season Laureano has not only stood out with his glove but has also presented many improvements with his Madero adding 10 homers with more than 20 RBIs being a key piece in the Oakland Athletics and ceasing to be simply a defensive weapon of the team.

The future of Ramon Laureano with the Oakland Athletics team remains to be seen, since they can offer a contract extension to the player who has stood out the most this season and how much the fans love him for his way of playing.