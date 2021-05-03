Ramón Laureano made excellent Gold Glove play with Atléticos

The gardener of the Athletic from Oakland, Ramon Laureano He showed off with a great move on the Coliseum meadows in the Big leagues – MLB.

Laureano never ceases to amaze, as well as Athletic Oakland leaders continue to lead the NL West Division with a record of 17 wins and just 12 losses in the big top.

Today afternoon before the San Francisco Giants, Ramon Laureano dressed as a hero after starring in an excellent move in the Big leagues.

The central patrol of the Athletic he ran to the safety zone to avoid an extra base by the Giants player, but not only that, but also the run that could give the San Francisco an advantage.

However, it appeared Ramon Laureano to do this move which was like a brushstroke on the MLB by the Mexican of the Athletic Oakland in the Big leagues.

Here the video:

RAMÓN.

LAUREANO.

What are you doing ?! ⚠️🥴 pic.twitter.com/aVO9bR1cMR – LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 2, 2021

These types of jewels are the ones that keep the Coliseum team in the first box of the Big leagues. This afternoon he again registered a victory against the San Francisco Bay organization in the MLB.