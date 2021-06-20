Ramón “Inocente” Álvarez defeats Omar Chávez

The third time was the charm, Ramón “Inocente” Álvarez, took the triumph over Omar Chavez, By Unanimous Decision (78-74 x3), this led to the third fight between the two and ended a long rivalry.

In what was an entertaining contest, Ramon Alvarez, came out with his hand up and took the third contest in front of Omar Chavez, with it, a rivalry of many years ended.

The fight was even, in the fourth round, Ramon drew his best artillery and managed to cut Omar of the left eyebrow, it was there that the balance began to tip in his favor.

Chavez put heart, but, it was not enough, it seems that the style of Ramon it did not benefit him. Alvarez began to hit the soft zone of his opponent.

In the end, the judges gave the winner to Ramon By Unanimous Decision, with this, a rivalry with Omar Chavez.

