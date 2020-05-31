Ramón García and Ana Obregón were one of the most successful couples on television in the 1990s, and among so many programs, they forged an exceptional friendship that lasts until today. So, the presenter has suffered the most terrible loss of the family with the death of Álex Lequio, whom he had known since he was a child, although he found out live and had to finish introducing before being able to contact his great friend to accompany her in such a difficult moment.

And what can be said at a time like that? Words do not alleviate pain and sometimes silence is the best message. In an interview in ‘Liarla Pardo’, Ramón has revealed how the afternoon was when he learned of the terrible news and how the call was made with Ana Obregón: “At two o’clock in the afternoon I had sent a message to Ana to find out how everything was”, he began explaining. Soon after, the worst outcome comes: “They tell me: ‘Alex is dead’. I was stunned, I did the program as I could and I went home with disgust“

“I introduced him as well as I could and at night, already at home, I called Ana,” he confessed before adding that he thought that she would not pick up the phone, but he did, with the need to hear a friendly voice. “We were like twenty minutes or more almost without speaking, both of us crying on the other end of the phone. I, who am a father, do not even want to think about it“He has detailed, also sending a loving message to Adela González, who recently lost her eight-year-old daughter to a serious illness.” It is against nature, you cannot survive a son, “he added.

But what the Basque influences and what he trusts is the recovery of Ana Obregón, also analyzing the heartbreaking letter that the actress and presenter dedicated to her son last Saturday. “She has said it in the letter she has written on Instagram. Ana will leave, because although she has many things against her, she is strong. I wish I can get out“, wish.

Ramón and Ana demonstrate an intact friendship, a relationship that accumulates more than two decades and at the worst moment of all has been there to alleviate, even slightly, an already eternal pain. From the beginning of this, the presenter has highlighted that the real star was Ana and that the tune they showed on the screen was real and had already gone further: “That conjunction that we had went beyond the professional and reached the personal. It was looking at each other and we already knew everything we had to do. That arises or does not arise“he stressed.