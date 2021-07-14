Ramón García and Patricia Cerezo, the end of one of the most solid relationships

The presenter Ramón García and Patricia Cerezo, at an event on December 13, 2016. (Photo: GTRES)

After 24 years of love, Ramón García and Patricia Cerezo separate. This is how Semana magazine has collected this Wednesday, which dedicates its cover to the rupture, and they have confirmed it afterwards to Hello!

Semana points out that the presenter, 59, and Cerezo, 49, have already started the procedures for the separation, which is being friendly. In fact, they have already put up for sale the house they shared in Pozuelo de Alarcón, in Madrid.

This same Wednesday the GTRES agency has published photographs of a moving truck at the door and images of the two leaving the home. They have even posed together sharing an affectionate gesture.

Ramón García and Patricia Cerezo in Madrid, on July 14, 2021. (Photo: GTRES)

They themselves have assured Hello! that it is a “friendly separation between two people who still love each other very much. We are no longer a couple, but we are still family ”. Contrary to what Semana says, Hello! stresses that “they have been divorced for months, but they have wanted to discreetly conduct the process for the good and tranquility of their two daughters.”

Their relation

It was television that brought them together. They met when he was a presenter on TVE and she was a hostess. In March of this year, Cerezo remembered her 24th wedding anniversary with a photograph of her wedding. “24 years ago 24 years … literally half a life,” he wrote.

García and Cerezo have two daughters in common, Natalia and Verónica, who are 17 and 14 years old respectively. The last time the photographers captured the entire family was in the summer of 2018, when the four of them bathed on a beach in Cádiz.

Just a year ago, Ramontxu revealed in Lazos de Sangre that they went through a difficult time when Cerezo suffered a miscarriage while he was in a test of What we bet. “I did the program, my wife was still sitting there before the curettage and my parents were next to me. I did the program and nobody found out, “he said.

