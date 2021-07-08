Ramón Espinar gives his touch to the subject of meat and puts Pedro Sánchez back with two words

Ramón Espinar, in the Senate (Photo: Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press via .)

The consumption of meat in Spain is the topic of the day. For the words of the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, and, above all, for the public response that the president, Pedro Sánchez, has given him. That “where they put a steak to the point … that’s unbeatable.” Hours pass and reactions do not stop happening.

Ramón Espinar, a former Podemos deputy and a regular at the least controversial opinions, has joined the thread. In Más Vale Tarde (laSexta), he has defended, in part, the Minister of Consumption, although he has criticized his ways:

“The ministers do not have to have opinions, but action plans, but I refuse to make it a satire for something that the health authorities have been saying, that we be careful with excessive consumption of meat.”

However, Garzón has not been the main target of his criticism. Espinar has aimed higher, at the President of the Government, whom he has accused of having “sister-in-law opinions”, like Teodoro García Egea. Both have shown their meat tastes, one at a press conference; the other, on Twitter.

“You take the steaks. People on the street eat meat of much lower quality, ”Ramón Espinar pointed out, reproaching the“ classism ”used by Sánchez.

