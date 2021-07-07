Ramón Eduardo Pequeno also has an arrest warrant

Ramón Eduardo Pequeno García, former head of the Intelligence Division of the disappeared Federal Police, also has an arrest warrant as the alleged person responsible for torture and is a fugitive, informed lawyer Héctor Pérez Rivera.

The legal representative of the brothers Mario and Israel Vallarta Cisneros, who are linked as members of a gang of kidnappers identified as Los Zodiaco, explained that the office was also issued by the Twelfth District Court in Criminal Proceedings, of Reclusorio Oriente .

Pérez Rivera attended the preparatory testimony hearing of Luis Cárdenas Palomino, a co-defendant in the crime of torture in the case of four people arrested in April 2012.

The litigant explained that initially the complaints in his clients were for injuries, however, in the court the elements were found for their reclassification to torture, for which the arrest warrants were granted against commanders and 12 former elements of the Police Federal involved.

jcp