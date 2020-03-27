The 57-year-old musician was hospitalized with a high fever and underwent a coronavirus test that tested positive.

Till Lindemann, singer and leader of the German rock group Rammstein, is in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Berlin, where he got infected with Covid-19 coronavirusBild newspaper reported this Friday.

Lindemann, 57, returned to Germany on March 15 after acting solo in Russia and soon after He sought medical attention when suffering from a high fever.

Doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia and he was immediately admitted to an intensive care unit in a Berlin hospital center under quarantine.

To confirm what he had, he was tested for the coronavirus, which was positive.

Fortunately, the situation of the Rammstein singer has improved in recent days, according to reports on Friday by the German newspaper Bild, which is taken up by agencies such as EFE or media such as Deutsche Welle.

Less than two weeks ago, the group gave a concert at the VTB Arena in Moscow, and the vocalist appeared inside a clear plastic bubble, so the audience joked that he used it to protect himself from the Covid-19.

(With information from DW)