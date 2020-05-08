Since severe measures began to be taken to mitigate the coronavirus, one of the main actions was to cancel all kinds of massive events, including beloved concerts and music festivals. Little by little we have seen how live shows have been postponed or canceled, and apparently Rammstein will also have to put his plans on hold for COVID-19.

Through your Facebook account, the german band announced that in view of the world situation that we live in due to the coronavirus, which makes it practically impossible to carry out its tour in stadiums, have made the decision to postpone the presentations they had planned for this year.

“We are currently checking to see if it is possible to reschedule the dates and will communicate any updates as soon as possible. All entries will remain valid until then. Thanks again for your understanding and patience ”, was the only thing Rammstein mentioned.

Rammstein has two dates scheduled in Mexico -to be exact next September 26 and 27– at imposing Foro Sol of the CDMX, where the band had planned to give one of the most impressive shows in its entire history, full of pyrotechnics that leaves you with a square eye combined with those rollers that make anyone move to kill.

The excitement of seeing Till Lindemann and company was so great that, in a matter of minutes the tickets for both presentations sold outleaving many fans of red bone wanting to live the full experience of being in a concert of the German steamroller live and in full color.

So far they have not specified what are the dates that will have to be postponed, because in a statement published on their official page mention that they are the ones that were planned in Europe. But as we have said before, Mexico was part of this tour.

