Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Sasha Palatnikov added to UFC Fight Night on August 21

Ramiz Brahimaj, the fighter who almost lost an ear over the Octagon, is now ready to see action again.

MMA Junkie reported Monday afternoon that the 28-year-old welterweight will face off against Sasha Palatnikov in the UFC Fight Night which is scheduled for August 21.

Brahimaj, product of Fortis MMA, lost by TKO (via medical recommendation) in what was his debut after suffering a nasty injury to his ear during his fight with Max griffin.

For the LFA the New Yorker stacked a 4-2 record.

Palatnikov, 32, is coming off his first defeat with the organization after being subdued by Impa Kasanganay in the past UFC on ABC 2.

The Hong Kong-born fighter debuted in the promotion with a KO against Louis Cosco in the Preliminaries of UFC 255.

