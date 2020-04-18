Tiago Nunes has resisted many criticisms at the helm of Corinthians, mainly from ex-players of the club, who have not spared the coach.

THE Sports Gazette listened to Ramiro on the subject, in an exclusive telephone interview, and the midfielder, who currently belongs to the alvinegro squad, made his analysis of the troubled moment.

“This I think is created a lot when the results do not appear. With defeat, a bad phase, some monsters are created, some are guilty, and the coach, most of the time, is the first to suffer these criticisms”.

Tiago Nunes realized that at Corinthians everything takes on a very large proportion and that internal information is not always preserved. Ramiro believes that the coach is going through this period of adaptation.

He is feeling like he is in a club the size of Corinthians, but he is prepared, he knew the size of this responsibility. In football, we do not live only from positive moments, it is up to us to have strength and learn. I agree with the idea of ​​wanting to return as soon as possible to change that idea, this image that one has.

Ramiro, in fact, used the example of his own experience to explain why he naturally sees this phase that Tiago Nunes is having to face.

“I felt it too (when I arrived at the club). I felt it before, but when you come, you feel it in your skin. Normal, right? Even being in the center of the country, São Paulo is practically our capital, the dimension of things here is much bigger “.

In the final phase of recovering from a problem in the medial ligament of his right knee, the former gremista should be available as soon as football is resumed, as explained by the physical preparation Michel Huff, also in an exclusive interview with Sports Gazette.

Sports Gazette





