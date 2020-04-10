Morena unbundled a video in which alleged party members question the proposals of employers to protect jobs and wages of their workers.

Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, National President of Morena, affirmed that the political party distanced itself from the video in which alleged members of the institution question the proposals of the Private Initiative to protect the jobs and wages of its workers, as well as the economic measures that could be taken in the face of the damages caused by Covid -19.

During his speech at the Aristegui Live Analysis Table, he considered that it seems that someone wants to use Morena to deepen a divergence or confrontation with the business sector.

“Morena has absolutely nothing to do with this video, we are investigating who removed it, but our party is totally separated from the content, publication and broadcast of this message that is being transmitted by networks, “he said.

The morenista pointed out that in Mexico today there is a totally different government than in the past, since it has financial health that has been recognized internationally for the rationality and honesty of its spending, and that, at the same time, has a solvency Morality with practically all international organizations for the discipline of their finances.

In addition, he maintained that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has a very strong commitment to the country, and that this includes not only the poorest, but also small and medium-sized companies.

“The president has been clear about what should be promoted,” he said.

However, and also during the Analysis Table, the Morenista deputy Dolores Padierna said that this material was made by a group of deputiesAlthough he does not know if he had the authorization of the coordinator, since they observed that nobody is defending the president.

In her speech, the journalist Ana Lilia Pérez opined that messages that are being poured out by the Mexican business community are dissymbols and this makes visible a division that added to false information, accentuates a discussion among the business groups themselves.

In this regard, Ramírez Cuéllar said that what is right for the country at the moment is to be united and periodically evaluate the events both in health and in relation to the problem of employment, in order to have a common diagnosis as soon as possible.

For his part, the writer Fabrizio Mejía He said that just by watching the recording it can be known that it is not Morena’s speech, nor the images nor the background music that they would use to launch a message, so he described the fact as a fake news.

“What I do believe is that there is a division between employers, among those who are offering to collaborate in the crisis so as not to lose internal consumption and not lose jobs,” he said.

“The point is really that these 15 companies that owe 50 billion pesos pay the Treasury, or make a payment plan right now, not to do what has been done in other crises such as the AH1N1 crisis, when Felipe Calderón got into debt to the country with 5.2 trillion pesos and increased VAT to 16 percent. Those of us who ended up paying for the 2009 influenza were the consumers, ”he added.