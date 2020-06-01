The president of the Las Palmas Sports Union Miguel Ángel Ramírez has assured that the yellow club will announce soon that next June 13 there may be fans in the stands of the Gran Canaria Stadium in the clash in which those of Pepe Mel will receive Girona.

The UD Radio station was offering an interview to the club president, who analyzed the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Among the headlines, The top representative of the Canarian team has ensured that at the Las Palmas stadium there will be a public at the resumption of the League. The yellows will debut on Saturday June 13 against Girona and Miguel Ángel Ramírez assures that there will be fans in the stands.

“We will comply with everything that the authorities ask us and We will be able to announce next week that the fans of the Unión Deportiva Las Palmas will be able to attend the stadium to cheer on their team, starting on June 13 », assured the Canarian president. An announcement that has surprised everyone after the restrictive security measures that have been put in place in the return of the League to avoid Covid-19 infections.

«This announcement we make is possible due to the sensitivity shown by Ángel Víctor Torres, President of the Canary Islands Government, Antonio Morales, President of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and Javier Thebes, President of the League », assured Miguel Ángel Ramírez, who takes it for granted that these three people would have given him the green light for his stadium to open its doors when football resumes.

One of the arguments offered by Miguel Ángel Ramírez is the little harshness with which the coronavirus has attacked the archipelago. «The Canary Islands is a safe destination. Gran Canaria is a safe destination. We can become the only stadium in the major leagues to play again with the public in the stands, “replied the president of Las Palmas.