Rami Malek asked Rachel Bilson to delete a photo from her high school years

High school friends aren’t always forever, as the actress discovered Rachel Bilson (The OC) two years ago after a certain incident with Rami Malek, with whom he had shared a classroom in his teens. Apparently, the interpreter took a photo uploaded by Bilson to networks very badly, in which both posed in their youth.

In an interview for Dax Shepard podcast (via EW), The Californian has told what happened: “Rami was a very good friend of mine. We were in the same theater group. We did The Salem Witches together our senior year. We were the protagonists, all those things. We kept in touch for a while. ”

Thus, despite the fact that their paths finally separated, the actress always felt affection for her classmate and, in 2019, when Malek conquered the awards season with Bohemian Rhapsody (would end up taking the Oscar), Bilson thought it would be fun to share a photo of the two of them in their senior year of high school on Instagram.

“I put a photo of our end of year trip to New York, to Broadway. We were very freaks, I put the dumbest photo of us”, He recalled: “But I shared it because it was funny and I think it is very important to be able to laugh at yourself. He had a gold chain and I wrote, ‘Rami, where did you get the gold chain?’ I was being funny, we were good friends. “

However, the actor did not find it a bit of grace to find that post in networks. Bilson, who acknowledged his bewilderment upon learning of his former partner’s reaction, learned that Malik hated the photo from his stylist: “He said, ‘Well, it’s not a great picture of him.’ Okay, sorry, we were 16 years old!”

“It was just before the Oscars,” he went on to explain: “And I remember Josh Schwartz [creador de The O.C.] told me: ‘You’ve been over with him. They’re going to nominate him. ‘ And I replied, ‘What do you mean? He was my friend: it’s a funny photo. ”

Despite everything, Bilson ended up deleting the image and even wrote to the actor to apologize. “I wrote him a very kind message: ‘I’m so sorry. Go for the Oscar, you’re doing great.’ And he never answered me, “she said:” But I was super discouraged because he was always so nice and we were good friends, and I’m a big fan of not taking yourself seriously, especially with that level of talent and fame. “

A week later, Bilson received a message from Malek on Instagram, although it was not what he expected. “It wasn’t like, ‘Hi! How are you?’ He went straight to: ‘I would be very grateful if you would take that away, I take great care of my privacy.’ the actress has concluded.

Definitely, Malek did not understand the enthusiastic and humorous intention of his friend and high school classmate when uploading the controversial photo to networks, something that Bilson does not quite understand. Time will tell if in the future their paths cross again. What the institute has united that the industry does not separate.